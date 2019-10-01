Have your say

Ronan Curtis has been named in Republic of Ireland’s squad for their upcoming Euros 2020 qualifiers later this month.

The Pompey winger features in Mick McCarthy’s 24-man set-up for Group D games in Georgia (October 12) and Switzerland (October 15).

Curtis’ call-up arrives despite his dip in form he’s suffered in recent weeks.

During Saturday’s 1-0 win over Bolton, the 23-year-old was replaced in the 62nd minute by Gareth Evans.

It made for uncomfortable viewing as sections of the Fratton faithful cheered Curtis’ withdrawal following another disappointing display.

Nevertheless, the ex-Derry winger caught the eye on his full Eire debut in their 3-1 friendly win over Bulgaria last month.

Ronan Curtis Picture: Simon Cooper/PA Wire.

He’ll be hoping to win his fourth senior cap during Ireland’s double header.