Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis happy to face flak in Sunderland showdown

Ronan Curtis believes he’ll revel in the face of flak at Sunderland.

The Pompey winger is ready for another lively encounter as his side renew acquaintances with the Black Cats in Saturday's lunchtime showdown.

The televised clash sees the two favourites for promotion this season go head to head at the Stadium of Light.

Curtis faced Sunderland in four of their five showdowns last term and found himself the target of flak in those meetings.

The 23-year-old vowed that's the sort of environment he thrives in, however.

Curtis said: ‘Of course it’s the sort of stage I love.

‘It’s nothing unusual for me to get a bit of stick. I’m used to that and can rise above that.

‘We know we’re in for a battle there.

‘There’s a lot of fans a big pitch and a good atmosphere.

‘We’ve had some joy against them before so hopefully this time we can beat them.’