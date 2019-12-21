Ronan Curtis surveyed the January transfer window and declared: I’m happy at Pompey.

The winger won’t be pushing to leave the Blues as they target promotion from League One this term.

Curtis has been a revelation since arriving at Fratton Park from Derry City in June 2018.

In his maiden campaign, he plundered 12 goals in 49 appearances – helping Kenny Jackett's side to the play-off semi-finals as well as Checkatrade Trophy glory.

And after starting this season out of sorts, Curtis has been back to his best in recent weeks, bagging five times in his past six matches.

Such form may attract potential suitors when the mid-term window opens in 12 days’ time.

Ronan Curtis. Picture: Joe Pepler

Curtis’ current two-year deal expires in June, although the club have the option of an additional 12 months.

Regardless, the Republic of Ireland international is enjoying life on the south coast.

And he’s purely focusing on his own game.

Curtis said: ‘I’m happy to play for Pompey. I love living in the city and I love the club.

‘The gaffer gave me a chance by signing me here and I’m happy to have been able to pay him back.

‘I’m not worried if any transfer comes in, if I go, if I stay, contracts or whatever. I’ll just focus on myself and my own game and I’ve just got to carry it on now.

‘There is no point in pushing to leave. I’ve still got the rest of this season on my contract and another year’s option.

‘They (Pompey) are in no rush to sign me and I’m in no rush to leave so we will see what happens.’

Curtis accepts it would be pointless departing Fratton Park unless it’d be a significant step up the ladder.

The charismatic Irishman holds Premier League ambitions – but hopes they can be fulfilled at PO4.

He added: ‘It has to be a big team and what not to better yourself. Every player wants to better themselves and go to the top like the Premier League.

‘Of course (Pompey can fulfil my ambitions). Back home, people say I’ve changed because I’m more bubbly and got bigger and stronger.

‘I don’t see it but people back home say I’m bigger, stronger and fitter and I’m a bit more mature.’