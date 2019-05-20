Have your say

Ronan Curtis has made Mick McCarthy’s Republic of Ireland squad for their forthcoming UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar.

The Pompey winger was initially included in a 30-man provisional squad for the games on June 7 and 10 respectively.

However, Eire boss McCarthy has since reduced that to 27, with the squad travelling to Portugal tomorrow for a warm-weather training camp as part of their preparations.

Curtis enjoyed a successful maiden season at Fratton Park, following his arrival from Derry City last summer.

He made 49 appearances for Kenny Jackett’s side, scoring 12 goals, as the Blues finished fourth in League One.

That enabled him to win the first of his two Republic of Ireland caps, with his debut coming in a goalless draw with Northern Ireland on November 15, 2018.

This is this second time the 23-year-old has been selected by new Eire boss McCarthy.

But he was forced to withdraw from the squad picked for the games against Gibraltar and Georgia in March after he severed his finger in his front door.

Curtis was an unused sub in Pompey’s last game of the season – the goalless draw against Sunderland in the second leg of their League One play-off semi-final.