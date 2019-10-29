Ronan Curtis has been named in the Republic of Ireland’s 39-man provisional squad for their forthcoming games against New Zealand and Denmark.

The Pompey winger is back in Eire manager Mick McCarthy’s plans after being forced to pull out of the Euro 2020 qualifying games against Georgia and Switzerland earlier this month because of a hamstring injury.

Curtis picked up the problem prior to the Blues’ 2-1 win at Doncaster Rovers and was replaced by Brighton’s Aaron Connolly in the Ireland squad.

He was deemed fit enough to be included in the Pompey squad for their game against Gillingham on October 12 – the same day as the Republic’s goalless draw with Georgia and following permission from the Irish.

However, the 23-year-old only regained his starting place in Kenny Jackett’s side on Saturday, when he scored in the Blues’ 2-2 draw at Bristol Rovers.

That took his goal tally for the season to three in 14 appearances this season.

Ronan Curtis celebrates scoring against Bristol Rovers on Saturday

Ireland play New Zealand on Thursday, November 14, in a friendly, before hosting Denmark in their final Euro 2020 qualifier in Dublin four days later (Monday, November 18).

Curtis could potentially miss the FA Cup first-round trip to Harrogate, plus the visit of Fleetwood to Fratton Park on Saturday, November 16.