It was a time of the year Ronan Curtis could enjoy just like everybody else.

With the League of Ireland season taking place between January and October, the winger was afforded the luxury of indulging over Christmas.

That’s no longer the case, however.

Following his move to Pompey from Derry in June 2018, Curtis had his first taste of the busy festive period last campaign.

It meant he was in for training on Christmas Day, as well as having games on Boxing Day, December 29 and New Year's Day.

While a lot of us will be drinking to our heart's content tomorrow, Curtis won’t be touching a drop.

Ronan Curtis celebrates Pompey's win over Ipswich with Barry Harris. Picture: Graham Hunt

Not only that, though, but his family who are over from Eire are under strict orders that they also must remain sober.

Curtis said: ‘Back home, January to October is the league season and then you're off for two months.

‘So over Christmas you’re used to being with the family, drinking a little bit and whatnot.

‘It was a bit hard to get used to the first year over here, but now I’m settled in I’m used to it and it’s fine. It’s your job, it's your life and there are a lot of games coming up so you've just got to get on with it.

‘My family are coming over for Christmas and it is going to be lovely to see them all because I haven’t seen them in ages.

‘But there’ll be no drink in the house – none at all. They’re not drinking when I've got games coming up, especially with the league position we are in.

‘The whole lot aren’t allowed. There’ll be no drinks in my house!’

Curtis admits it was a strange feeling having to report to Pompey's Roko training base on Christmas Day last season.

But it’s something he’s now accustomed to.

Curtis, who's scored six goals in his past seven games, added: ‘It was a bit heartbreaking driving in for training last year because my daughter was over and so was all my family.

‘But I’m used to it now and those are the things you have to do as a footballer. You can’t really moan because it’s your job.

‘We’ll be in for training, have our breakfast and be in until around 11.30am then go back and have Christmas dinner.

'Luckily we’re at Fratton on Boxing Day so we can just stay at home.’