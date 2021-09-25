The Republic of Ireland international failed to register an assist or notch at the beginning of this campaign, despite Pompey’s promising start this term.

What may have been a cause to his relative anonymity was the increased speculation surrounding his future throughout the summer. After remaining at Fratton Park Curtis is now, however, fully committed to the cause.

His first goal of the season came in the defeat to Cambridge last Saturday, and he somehow topped his sublime strike against the U’s when firing home from distance at the Valley.

Although Pompey were in the ascendency for prolonged periods in 90 minutes, Danny Cowley’s side left London with a singular point as the Addicks struck late on to level the score.

Curtis admitted he was disappointed with the draw, but he explained how he hopes to continue scoring goals this season.

Curtis said: ‘When I first came to the club, I said that ‘I was here to score and set up goals’ and be a creative player, and that’s what I believe I’ve done for the past two seasons.

‘To go on a run of six games without registering an assist and not scoring was hard for me, but that’s what you work on in the build up to games. I kept practicing, and kept working hard and I finally got my first of the season against Cambridge and then again today.

‘Hopefully I can build on that and keep scoring or assisting for the team.

‘I don’t mind where it is on the pitch, if it’s six yards out or 26 yards out, I’ll shoot. I’ve got that ability in me and I haven’t shown it often but I’m happy it came off today.