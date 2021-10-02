The in-form Blues winger has been handed an automatic one-match ban following his yellow card in today’s 4-0 victory against Sunderland.

Curtis has been walking a disciplinary tightrope in recent games after accumulating four bookings in his first 10 matches in the division this season.

Now, after picking up a fifth yellow, he will miss the trip to the New York Stadium.

However, the Republic of Ireland international will be back for Pompey’s next game – Ipswich’s visit to Fratton Park on Tuesday, October 19.

His latest booking came in the 90th-minute against Sunderland, with the 25-year-old committing a needless foul.

Lee Brown – who scored the Blues’ second goal in their 4-0 thumping of the Black Cats – is one booking away from serving a similar ban.