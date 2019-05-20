Portsmouth winger to continue gruelling schedule with Republic or Ireland

Have your say

Ronan Curtis’ gruelling timetable is set to continue as he reflected on a whirlwind maiden Pompey campaign.

Curtis stated his appreciation to Pompey fans as his Blues obligations came to a close.

But the winger highlighted there will still be no let up for him over the coming weeks.

Curtis is due to go on international duty with Republic of Ireland, with a training camp beginning next Tuesday.

The 23-year-old was selected by Mick McCarthy for the get-together in Portugal on Tuesday, with a squad then finalised for games against Denmark (June 7) and Gibraltar (June 10).

Curtis’ schedule has been relentless since starting the Irish season with Derry City in February last year.

There was a short summer break for him before reporting for pre-season duty with Pompey, after being signed by Kenny Jackett last May.

Some felt that schedule was behind a drop in form at the end of the season, but Curtis still has more football on the horizon.

In a post on Instagram, Curtis said: ‘What a great first season.

‘I can not thank you all (enough) for the unbelievable support throughout the year.

‘It’s a very short break now as I head into the international campaign.

‘Thank you all for the kind messages. PUP.’