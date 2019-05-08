Have your say

Jamal Lowe has been nominated for April’s PFA Bristol Street Motors League One Player of the Month award.

The Pompey winger was in superb form and scored three goals in six appearances.

Jamal Lowe celebrates his equaliser at Sunderland. Picture: Joe Pepler

He netted in victories against Wycombe and Rochdale, as well as the Blues’ equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Sunderland.

Lowe also recorded two assists in the 4-1 victory against the Dale at Fratton Park.

The former Hampton & Richmond ace is up against Barnsley duo Alex Mowatt and Cauley Woodrow, Luton striker James Collins, AFC Wimbledon’s Aaron Ramsdale and Charlton forward Lyle Taylor.

Lowe is aiming to win the accolade for a third time this season after clinching it in August and December.

Members of the Fratton faithful can vote for the 24-year-old by clicking here.

Voting closes at 8am tomorrow.