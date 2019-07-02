Have your say

Portsmouth Women forward Alex Collighan has been called up to the latest Northern Ireland under-19 squad.

Collighan, who moved to the Blues from Chichester City in November, is part of a 20-strong squad that will face Canada (July 11) and England (July 13) in a friendly double-header.

The teenager is no stranger to the international stage, having featured regularly for Alfie Wylie’s side.

She scored twice on her international debut against Estonia last October, helping Northern Ireland to a 7-1 win.

Collighan also netted against Norway and Ukraine in the recent UEFA Women's Under-19 Championship Elite Round stages.