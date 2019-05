Pompey manager Kenny Jackett has yet to dip his toe in the transfer market during the close season – but rival managers have.

Here we look at the business already conducted by clubs that will compete in League One next season, with Coventry boss Mark Robins leading the way with three new signings to date already.

Midfielder has moved on a free transfer after 21 appearances for Rovers last season.

The free-agent swapped Accrington for newly-relegated Bradford after 26 appearances in the Accy defence this season.

The defender has moved to the Sky Blues on a free transfer after 42 appearances and nine goals for Burton this season.

Oxford Manager Karl Robinson picked up the Wolves youngster on a free transfer

30-year-old midfielder moved from Northampton to Burton after more than 180 appearances for the Cobblers Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Young forward has returned to newly-relegated Rotherham for a second loan spell after missing most of last season with an ACL injury

Goalkeeper has moved to the Sky Blues on a free transfer after 42 appearances in Donny's Championship-chasing season which fell just short

A grandson of the former England manager, the 18-year-old centre-back arrives at the Kassam Stadium on a one-year deal

The 26-year-old keeper has signed a three-year-deal at the Ricoh Arena.