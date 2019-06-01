That’s not the case elsewhere in League One, though, with plenty of teams already building ahead of the 2019-20 season – including Peterborough, who signed three players this week. Here’s the latest rundown of what clubs in the division did over the past seven days.

1. Frazer Blake-Tracy (Kings Lynn to Peterborough) Twenty-three-year-old Kings Lynn left-back has signed a two-year contract with the Posh after a successful trial period.

2. Hiram Boateng (Exeter to MK Dons) Midfielder has moved to MK Dons, after turning down the biggest contract offer in Exeter's history. Compensation fee to be negotiated.

3. Adi Yussuf (Solihull Moors to Blackpool) Striker becomes Blackpool's first signing of the summer after scoring 21 goals in all competitions for National League side Solihull last season.

4. Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Wolves to Shrewsbury) Defender, 26, has moved for an undisclosed fee, signing a three-year deal.

