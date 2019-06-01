Portsmouth yet to make transfer move - but League One rivals continue to be busy
Pompey have been linked with plenty of players in the current transfer window but have yet to show their hand.
That’s not the case elsewhere in League One, though, with plenty of teams already building ahead of the 2019-20 season – including Peterborough, who signed three players this week. Here’s the latest rundown of what clubs in the division did over the past seven days.
1. Frazer Blake-Tracy (Kings Lynn to Peterborough)
Twenty-three-year-old Kings Lynn left-back has signed a two-year contract with the Posh after a successful trial period.