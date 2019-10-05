Pompey are yet to worry whether Ross McCrorie will be recalled early by Rangers – despite his lack of game-time.

And the Scotland under-21 skipper has been told there’s ample opportunity to win a regular starting place in the team between now and January.

McCrorie moved to Fratton Park on a season-long from the Scottish giants in July.

However, the midfielder has had to settle for a bit-part role at the Blues so far.

He’s made just seven appearances, while the youngster’s been an unused substitute in Pompey’s past two league games and is likely to be on the bench again at Doncaster today.

McCrorie was sent to the south coast to feature on a weekly basis, with Steven Gerrard firmly holding the youngster in his future plans at Ibrox.

Ross McCrorie.

Rangers hold a recall option in January, although Gerrard said he wouldn’t utilise it if the loan was proving positive for the player.

With McCrorie finding himself on the fringes at PO4, it’s a decision Rangers could take up if his situation fails to change.

But with the best part of three months until that becomes available, Kenny Jackett insists the 21-year-old can play a more prominent role at Pompey.

The boss said: ‘Ross is fine and he has trained well.

‘For him, when he gets his next chance and opportunity then he has to take it, which he will.

‘There are always areas of people’s games they need to improve on.

‘With Ross coming to the club, there’s a lot he has to learn.

‘But I look at his attitude and he will persevere, work his way into the team and stay there.

‘There’s been no particular dialogue with Rangers. We’ll see what happens.

‘It’s only the start of October and we have this month, November and December, so there’s a lot of football to be played and a lot of time.

‘I understand he is on loan and there is a recall but similarly let’s see how the next three months go before we talk about whether he’s had enough football or not.’

McCrorie’s has endured mixed fortunes at Pompey.

He delivered a man-of-the-match performance at QPR but was sent off on the opening day of the campaign at Shrewsbury.

McCrorie hasn’t featured in League One since the 2-2 draw with Burton on September 17 – but he's still someone held in high regard by Jackett.

He added: ‘I think we have seen some highs and lows from him. QPR was a very good performance and there’s a lot of the season to go.

‘There's a lot of football to be played. He will be back and will get a chance.

‘It is quite early for Ross. He has had one game where he got sent off and another game where he got subbed because there was a succession of fouls.

‘He was very keen but sometimes he has to just hold back and he has to learn.’