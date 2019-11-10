Eoin Teggart has been called up to the Northern Ireland under-19s squad.

The Pompey academy winger will be involved in his country’s four-team preparation tournament ahead of next year’s European under-19 Championships on the Emerald Isle.

The Green and White Army will face Norway (Tuesday, November 12), Portugal (Friday, November 15) and Germany (Monday, November 18).

Teggart moved to Fratton Park from Cliftonville for an undisclosed fee last year.

The second-year scholar made his first-team debut in the Blues’ 3-1 victory over Norwich in the EFL Trophy in September.

Teggart caught the eye with an impressive display down the left flank.

Pompey youngster Eoin Teggart. Picture: Joe Pepler

Assistant-boss Joe Gallen said after the game: ‘Eoin has a lot of pace and it was great to see.

‘Left-footed wide players who put crosses in are not easy to find. There are very few of them around and we’ve always been trying to sign players like that but they don’t really exist believe it or not.

‘If we can have Eoin, develop him and maybe get him into some senior football on a Saturday afternoon then hopefully there’s a player who can get into out first team and do that job for us.

‘He’s got a lot of pace. Sometimes you can use so much energy to get into the final third you're a little bit shattered.

‘That’s when you need a bit of composure. From a technical point of view, you need a nice connection with the ball to put it into the right area and he did do that.

‘For the first goal, it came from one of his crosses when Leon (Maloney) headed it back and Ellis put it in.

‘He put in two or three crosses like that. Someone with pace and a nice left foot is gold dust really.

‘Everyone would have been impressed with his pace and turn of speed to career down the left-hand side. That’s what we want from our wide players.’

Teggart has also been capped by Northern Ireland at under-17 level.