Pompey’s Joe Dandy is set to complete a loan return to the Rocks.

The versatile defender is finalising a Nyewood Lane move as he seeks first-team football to aid his development.

The 18-year-old turned out just nine times for the Academy last season following a long-term injury.

Nonetheless, Dandy was crowned Academy Player of the Year and given extended time to prove his fitness.

Now recovered, he featured for 61 minutes in last night’s 4-0 Pompey XI defeat at Aldershot, although all goals arrived after he had left the pitch.

The Rocks’ first-team coach, Robbie Blake, knows all about Dandy from his time at Fratton Park.

The youngster briefly appeared for the Rocks during a loan spell in October 2018.

Now the club have moved to again add the centre-back or right-back to their ranks.

