Leon Maloney has been out training with Volendam

The Pompey third-year scholar's been put through his paces during a trial period with the Dutch second-tier side this week.

It comes after Kenny Jackett confirmed the Blues were weighing up sending Maloney to the Kras Stadion to enhance his promising progress.

If the Isle of Wight-born forward impresses, he could move to Volendam on loan for a spell.

Maloney scored 16 goals in 22 appearances for Mark Kelly's Academy side last season.

He also made his first-team debut when coming off the bench in Pompey's 2-0 Checkatrade Trophy victory at Southend.

Maloney's fine form saw him rewarded with a third-year scholarship along with Joe Hancott and Bradley Lethbridge.