The Hawks have ended Matt Casey’s loan spell at Westleigh Park.

The young Pompey defender has returned to Fratton Park after just two loan appearances for the National League South side.

Casey, 19, moved to the Hawks last month in search of regular game time.

He went straight into Paul Doswell’s starting line-up for their 2-1 victory over Taunton in the FA Cup, and started last weekend’s 4-1 league win against Wealdstone.

But with defenders Simon Walton and Dean Beckwith both back from injury, and Craig Robson signing a two-year deal with the club during the week, the decision was taken to allow Casey to report back to his parent club.

The centre-back made three appearances for the Blues in last season’s EFL Trophy.

He signed a new one-year deal with Pompey back in the summer, with the club holding an option for an addition 12 months.

Jackett was hoping the towering defender would gain valuable match experience at Westleigh Park.

He told The News that his move was ‘a good move for all parties’.