Pompey Academy duo Bradley Lethbridge and Leon Maloney helped Bognor emphatically reach the Sussex Senior Cup final.

The second-year scholars were both on target in the Rocks’ thumping 5-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion under-23s last night.

Leon Maloney netted for Bognor against Brighton. Picture: Joe Pepler

Lethbridge, who’s been on loan at Nyewood Lane all season, netted Bognor’s second goal in the fifth minute when he headed over Seagulls keeper Billy Collings.

It was the Gosport forward’s 12th effort for Jack Pearce’s side.

In a rampant first-half display, Maloney added a fourth in the 14th minute when he converted from close range.

Bognor will meet Burgess Hill in the final of the competition at Brighton’s Amex Stadium in May.