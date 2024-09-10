It’s fair to say Pompey enjoyed a busy and productive summer transfer window that will hopefully stand them in good stead over the course of the 2024-25 Championship season.

Fifteen new players arrived at Fratton Park as sporting director Rich Hughes looked to build on the Blues’ League One title success.

But that came at a price, with 14 members of the historic Pompey squad that ended seven years of third-tier pain told they were free to find new clubs.

The last of those to depart were Anthony Scully and Gavin Whyte on transfer deadline day, with the Blues ultimately overseeing 29 incomings and outgoings during the course of the summer.

That proved to be a significant overhaul, so it’s little wonder John Mousinho’s side struggled to fully find their feet in their new surroundings ahead of the current international break.

Hopefully the brief interlude in action will have presented the majority of those new signings the opportunity to adapt to life at Fratton Park and to bed in in time to kick-start Pompey’s season against West Brom on Sunday.

But how does that turnover in playing personnel compare to the rest of the teams in this year’s Championship? Were Pompey alone in their determination to overhaul their lot in search of additional quality?

Here’s what we discovered with the help of @experimental361, with the below squad retention figures based on the percentage of 2023-24 league minutes accumulated by players still at each club.

The data is up to date as of September 5:

1 Preston North End - 84.4%

2 Coventry City - 81.5%

3 Bristol City - 80.4%

4 Sunderland - 75.8%

5 Sheffield Wednesday - 75.7%

6 Middlesbrough - 74.5%

7 Luton Town - 71.4%

8 Blackburn Rovers - 68.5%

9 Oxford United - 68%

10 Plymouth Argyle - 67.7%

11 Millwall - 67.3%

12 Cardiff City - 66.1%

13 Derby County - 65.8%

14 Pompey - 64.7%

15 Norwich City - 63.9%

16 Swansea City - 63.5%

17 Leeds United - 63.3%

18 QPR - 58.9%

19 West Brom - 57.8%

20 Watford - 54.9%

21 Stoke City - 54.3%

22 Burnley - 43.4%

23 Sheffield United - 38.4%

24 Hull City - 31.3%