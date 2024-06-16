3 . Conor Shaughnessy - 49 games, four goals

Many wrote off the central defender before he even featured for the Blues purely on the basis he arrived from Burton as a free transfer. However, by the campaign’s end Shaughnessy had scored the goal which secured the League One title, while had also deservedly been named in the EFL divisional Team of the Season. Classy on the ball, composed at the back and with a habit of weighing in with crucial late goals, the Irishman was undoubtedly one of the stars of the promotion campaign. Indeed, after being left out of the opening match of the season, he started the remaining 45 fixtures and was named as the Players’ Player Of The Year. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages