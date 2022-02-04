Portsmouth's boss message to doubters as former Huddersfield Town and Lincoln City boss faces fan criticism

And the Blues boss is adamant he can ride out the storm of criticism as his side’s season comes off the rails.

The Blues go to Oxford United tomorrow winless in the league in 2022, as they stumble down the League One table.

Cowley’s side are currently 12th in the table - 12 points off the top six and 10 from the relegation places.

Many fans see a play-off charge as too much for their team, with the campaign drifting with 19 league games still remaining.

That has seen Cowley take criticism along with Pompey’s owners with supporters fearing a sixth successive season in League One.

The 43-year-old believes his management career more than stands up to inspection, as he aims to reverse his club’s fortunes.

And he is fired up to silence those who are doubting he’s the right man for the job at Fratton Park.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

Cowley said: I’ve not failed yet in my life and I’ve not failed yet on this occasion.

‘There’s a real determination and huge resilience and grit you naturally have to have, if you want to be in this industry.

‘I’ve spent a lot of my life being put on a pedestal, and people thinking I can walk on water and achieve things.

‘I couldn’t and that unsettled me. I didn’t like that feeling, because I know how that story goes. It leads to disappointment as some point.

‘But when my back is to the wall and I’m facing adversity I’m pretty good in that moment.

‘So I’m looking forward to maybe proving a few people wrong.’

