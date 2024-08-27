Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Back in June, Rich Hughes dismissed a Pompey ‘overhaul’ in preparation for the long-awaited Championship return.

Subsequently the Blues have recruited 13 players during the current transfer window - that’s one short of equalling last summer’s tally.

Activity hasn’t been quick enough for some of the Fratton faithful, with a steady period of inactivity often followed by a flurry of fresh arrivals.

Nonetheless, with some 72 hours remaining before deadline day, the League One champions have undergone significant strengthening for the challenges ahead, with at least one more anticipated.

Pompey sporting director Rich Hughes is overseeing Pompey's summer recruitment after reaching the Championship. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The outcome is a bulging 32-man first-team squad, albeit with availability already heavily hampered by injury and illness during the season’s opening weeks.

Still, despite sporting director Hughes’ low-key pre-window declaration of ‘I wouldn’t say it would be an overhaul, but we do want to freshen it up,’ the recruitment drive has been a thoroughly productive one, handing John Mousinho plenty of options at his disposal.

Aside from the addition of a centre-half, a glaring omission at present, the Blues have bolstered every position in their side, including two new arrivals within the goalkeeping pool.

What’s more, of the 11 permanent recruits, six have involved transfer fees, of which only Austrian keeper Nicolas Schmid is aged above 24, encouragingly representing an investment in the future.

The youngest is 18-year-old Reuben Swann, presently on a season-long loan with the Hawks to boost his development after arriving from AFC Sudbury.

Taking into account his absence and not including promising second-year scholar Harry Clout, it currently leaves Mousinho with a first-team squad of 31 - when fit, of course.

As a consequence of the 13 signings, including two loanees, departures are essential, with Anthony Scully and Ben Stevenson the most likely exits.

The underwhelming Gavin Whyte remains a headache, while Tom Lowery’s persistent injury issues continue to be a concern despite obvious talent and popularity among the Fratton faithful.

Days after the highly successful 2023-24 campaign ended, Mousinho admitted he wanted a squad of up to 26 players to cope with the Championship and fresh requirements of fulfilling a nine-man bench. At present, Pompey are at least five players above that target.

Still, as the clock ticks down towards Friday’s 11pm deadline, Brighton’s Mark O’Mahony is an impending arrival and hopefully the Blues have an experienced central defender lined up.

That tantalising outcome would represent a busier transfer window than last summer’s haul of 14 new players, whose collective arrival inspired promotion back to the Championship following a 12-year absence.

Whether regarded as a squad overhaul or simple evolution, this summer’s considerable recruitment drive needs to keep Pompey there.