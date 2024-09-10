The former Nigerian international is set to come up against Pompey in March 2025

Pompey’s Championship rivals Luton Town have today announced the signing of former Chelsea, Wigan and Stoke City star Victor Moses.

The 33-year-old parted ways with his most recent club Spartak Moscow earlier this summer on the expiration of his contract and, after reportedly receiving offers from several clubs in Europe, has now signed with Rob Edwards’ club.

The news of Moses’ Kenilworth Road arrival comes after a summer in which the recently relegated club failed to bring ex-Pompey loan star Abu Kamara across from Norwich City. The Hatters were said to have made bids of around £2.5m in order to sign the Blues’ favourite but the 21-year-old ultimately opted to join Hull City in a deadline day move.

On the announcement of his latest signing, the Hatters head coach said: “Victor is one we’ve been talking to for quite a while. He trained with us last week and played 60 minutes in a behind closed doors game, and we made a decision because we think he’s able to come in and help us.”

Luton have not had the most successful start to their campaign so far, losing three of their opening four fixtures with their only point coming in a 0-0 draw at Fratton Park but even this point was not won without its’ hardship with the Hatters’ goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski being sent off after 30 minutes for a second bookable offence.

Edwards is now hopeful that the arrival of the former Latics man will provide the dressing room with both versatility and title-winning experience.

“(Moses) gives us more strength in depth and versatility, because he’s someone who can play both sides or as a number ten”, Edwards continued. He’s someone who we can learn from as well. He’s won a Premier League title under Antonio Conte playing in a similar sort of role to what we ask some of our lads to do, so we’ll be able to pick his brains.

The wing-back first came to prominence during his youth career with Crystal Palace before making the £2.5m move to then-Premier League club Wigan Athletic in January 2010.

The Nigerian international then signed with Chelsea for £9m in 2012 and, while he spent much of his Stamford Bridge career out on loan playing for Liverpool, Inter Milan, West Ham and Stoke City to name a few, he did form part of the 2012/13 squad that won the Europa League.

He would also go on to win the Premier League and FA Cup in successive years in 2017 and 2018 with Chelsea before moving to Spartak with whom he would win the Russian Cup. Now, however, Moses returns to the EFL and has spoken to his new club on his excitement at helping in the Hatters’ campaign to get back into the Premier League.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Moses in his first Hatters interview. “I had a few offers from Europe, but I said to my agent that I set my mind on staying over here, and here we are. I’m very pleased and honoured to be at this club and I just can’t wait to get going.

“I spoke to Rob before I came, I spoke to the directors and they told me the plan and the history of the club, and I just want to be part of the success. I want to come here and enjoy my football, work hard for the club and for the team, and get back to where we belong in the Premier League.”

Luton’s next match comes against Millwall on Saturday and they next take on the Blues in March 2025.