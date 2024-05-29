Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth’s Championship rivals are reviewing their transfer options ahead of impending summer transfer window

Pompey will soon be able to start building their side for next season, when the summer transfer window opens in just over two weeks time. After bidding farewell to ten players, John Mousinho and the Blues board will be sure to fill the squad with refined and improved replacements as Fratton Park prepares to battle in the Championship for the first time in 12 years.

Their Championship rivals have already begun to make headway in the transfer market and, while Pompey muse on their options, here are the latest stories from the soon-to-be Fratton Park rivals...

West Brom set to lose £9.8m star

West Brom are reportedly set to part ways with Grady Diangana, with Premier League side West Ham keen for a reunion. The Irons let go of the DR Congo international four years ago, with the winger departing for the Hawthorns in a £11.5 million deal. However, recent reports from Africa Foot have indicated that Julen Lopetegui could be eyeing his first move as West Ham manager with the club keeping a close eye on the winger’s progress.

The Hammers are supposedly ‘already in discussions’ with West Brom’s hierarchy to initiate a deal and an offer of £9.8m is said to be ready to go. West Brom are in need of raising funds, but it remains to be seen whether the Baggies would be willing to part ways with the 26-year-old in order to do so. Diangana has not been his most consistent while at West Brom but has been exceptional when at his best. His two most recent campaigns were arguably his most successful, with the winger scoring 11 goals and contributing 11 assists across 67 games.

Joining the West Ham youth set-up initially in 2010, aged just 12, Diangana went on to make 17 league appearances for the Irons before heading to West Brom, initially on loan in 2019. He made three England youth appearances but switched his allegiance to DR Congo, making his first appearance for the nation in October 2023.

Norwich ‘very close’ to first summer signing

Norwich are reportedly ‘very close’ to signing the Panama centre-back Jose Cordoba. Reports, via PinkUn, suggest that the Canaries have been known to have had a long-standing interest in the defender but speculation was briefly curtailed when it appeared he would be making a move to the Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers.

Now however, the Journalist Nabil Djellit has claimed via X that the 22-year-old is nearing a move to Carrow Road as it emerged he wished to play in England.

The defender has been impressive in the Bulgarian First League with Levski Sofia and made 29 appearances, earning many an acclamation for his role in helping the side finish fourth. Reports from north of the border indicated that Rangers would need around £2m to sign Cordoba, and the former Levski assistant manager Tsanko Tsvetanov has said they view the Panama centre-back as a ‘potential future Premier League player.’