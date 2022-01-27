Portsmouth's comical response after leftfield details of move for Crystal Palace keeper are revealed

And the club chose a hilarious way of announcing the Republic of Ireland under-21s international’s signing on Twitter, as details of the transfer came to light in an unusual manner last week.

Rumours of a Pompey move for the shot-stopper intensfied when screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation between friends was published.

A conversation between @Jonnie365 and his friend ‘Saz’ appeared online, with a message from the latter reading: ‘On train to London near a football agent trying to secure his client a goalkeeping role at Portsmouth – watch this space’.

The exchange went on to detail a wage cut of £1,000-per-week being taken for the player to move and interest from League Two side Colchester, before Webber was identified.

Well, the tip-off proved correct five days later as Pompey teased the signing by quote-tweeting the original post and saying: ‘Can you text Saz to make sure she's okay with a 1:30pm announcement?’

That move saw ‘Saz’ reveal herself as @Sarah_Rache online as she replied to the tweet saying: ‘Ready and waiting.’

Ollie Webber became Pompey's third January signing. Picture: Portsmouth FC

That prompted Pompey to reply: ‘Cheerz Saz, appreciate that’, at the end of a quirky turn of events.

The 23-year-old became the club’s fourth winter acquisition, with Danny Cowley seeking one more new face this month.

Across January so far, Pompey have seen Ellis Harrison, Paul Downing, Gassan Ahadme, Miguel Azeez, John Marquis and Alex Bass leave the club – which has enabled them to sign the quartet of fresh faces.

