Portsmouth's Elland Road hero gives way as John Mousinho makes six changes against Millwall
For tonight’s Carabao Cup clash, John Mousinho has made six changes to the team which drew 3-3 at Leeds on Saturday, with two-goal Lang leading the way.
Also moving to the bench are Marlon Pack, Conor Shaughnessy, Andre Dozzell, Paddy Lane and Elias Sorensen.
That signals maiden starts of the season for Zak Swanson, Ben Stevenson, Tom Lowery, Gavin Whyte, Terry Devlin and Christian Saydee.
Jordan Williams partners Ryley Towler in the centre of defence, with Swanson handed right-back duties.
While Saydee operates as a centre-forward, with Sorensen named on the bench following his goal-scoring debut at Leeds.
Once again Anthony Scully isn’t named in the 20-man squad as Pompey seek to offload the out-of-favour winger.
Pompey: Norris, Swanson, Williams, Towler, Ogilvie, Stevenson, Lowery, Whyte, Devlin, Silvera, Saydee.
Subs: Archer, Lang, Shaughnessy, Pack, Moxon, Dozzell, Ritchie, Lane, Sorensen.
