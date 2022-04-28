Exeter’s Nigel Atangana was celebrating this week following the 2-1 triumph midweek over Barrow which booked them a place in League One next season.

The Frenchman has featured 19 times in a campaign which could yet result in the Grecians being crowned title winners, with two matches remaining.

Regardless, it’s a maiden career promotion for a player who was handed his Football League opportunity by Pompey.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Atangana arrived at Fratton Park in June 2014 for an undisclosed fee after impressing at neighbours Havant & Waterlooville.

He was Andy Awford’s fourth summer signing, while represented the first transfer paid since the Blues avoided liquidation at the High Court 14 months earlier.

Within a week, a fee was also used to bring in Stevenage’s James Dunne, as Awford was handed the chance to rebuild Pompey having kept them in the Football League as caretaker.

Yet Atangana was the first, recruited following an eye-catching spell at Westleigh Park which consisted of 43 games and five goals.

Nigel Atangana made 48 appearances after joining Pompey in the summer of 2014. Picture: Joe Pepler

He went on to make 35 appearances and scored once during Pompey’s 2014-15 season, where they finished a disappointing 16th in League Two.

Paul Cook became manager in the summer of 2015 and Atangana initially escaped the inevitable overhaul, starting the opening eight league matches of the new regime.

That included a memorable 3-0 win over Dagenham & Redbridge at Fratton Park in August 2015 - Cook’s first match in charge.

However, his 48th and final outing for Pompey was at Carlisle in November 2015 – and, in January 2016, joined Leyton Orient on an 18-month deal for an undisclosed fee.

Nigel Atangana with Kal Naismith (left) and Brandon Haunstrup (right) during Pompey pre-season training in June 2015. Picture: Colin Farmery

He later moved to Cheltenham, before linking up with Exeter in May 2019.

Now aged 32, Atangana has made 84 appearances and scored five goals during his time with the Grecians, although been hampered by injury.

His most recent match was in March, when a red card at Oldham during a 2-0 win earned him a three-match ban.

It remains to be seen whether Atangana will be presented with the opportunity to face Pompey in League One next season.

He is out of contract at the season’s end and, despite 19 appearances during a promotion season, just four of those have been League Two starts.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron