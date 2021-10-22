Portsmouth’s Football Manager 22 transfer valuations released - with Manchester City starlet and Millwall loanee leading the way

An insight into Pompey’s players’ valuation have been revealed thanks to the release of the latest Football Manager game.

By sam cox
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 1:02 pm
Updated Friday, 22nd October 2021, 1:23 pm

The ‘beta’ version of the popular PC game was released on Thursday, giving fans from across the globe the chance to examine their club’s stats – from player information to their potential ability in years to come.

Each club included in the in-depth database has also been given estimates for ‘transfer value’ which highlights an individual player’s worth in the transfer market.

However, each statistic should be taken with a pinch of salt as the ranges provided aren’t entirely concise.

Nevertheless, lick through the list comprised of FM 22’s data to see how each Blues player ranks in terms of their value to Danny Cowley’s squad.

1. rotherham_portsmouth_20211016_046.JPG

Football manager has ranked Marcus Harness as Pompey's third most valuable player for the 2021-22 season. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Photo: Daniel Chesterton

2. Shaun Williams: £2k - £9k

2021/22 appearances: 14, Goals: 0, Assists: 0

Photo: JPIMedia

3. George Hirst: £12k - £120k

2021/22 appearances: 11, Goals: 0, Assists: 0

Photo: JPIMedia

4. Connor Ogilvie : £18k - £85k

2021/22 appearances: 7, Goals: 0, Assists: 1

Photo: JPIMedia

Football ManagerManchester CityMillwallPortsmouthPompey
