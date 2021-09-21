Lee Brown believed Pompey deserved to win against Plymouth Argyle photograph:Robin Jones

Individual errors at the back nearly completely undid the Blues and almost led to a high-energy display ending in defeat, before Sean Raggett’s late, late goal earned a 2-2 draw and kept the visitors off top spot.

Mistakes by Kieron Freeman and Shaun Williams as they moved into new-look back three looked like they would be costly, after a promising performance from Cowley’s men for long spells.

Brown gave Pompey the lead early in the game early in the game, when he caught the Argyle defenders and goalkeeper off guard by cleverly slotting the ball under the wall from a free-kick.

Pompey were in the ascendancy for the majority of the first-half, but couldn’t double their lead as they carried a narrow advantage into half-time

Ryan Hardie’s double then changed the face of the game, before the Blues pushed the visitors back and created a host of chances they couldn’t convert.

Raggett eventually breached the Argyle net in the fifth minute of injury time to prevent Pompey’s losing streak extending to five consecutive games in all competitions.

Brown explained how he was pleased with the point, but admitted the dressing room wasn’t exactly buoyant at full-time.

The 31-year-old is the Blues’ current goalscorer in the league this season after his strike in the sixth minute, and expressed his frustration that it couldn’t contribute to three points.

Brown said: ‘I think the morale in the dressing room is a bit 50/50 to be honest.

‘We really wanted to win the game tonight, I think we deserved to win the game.

‘I think the two goals we conceded tonight were soft, but I think we can rectify that pretty easily.

‘They were sloppy goals to concede from our point of view, and I don’t think we should be conceding two goals at home to be honest.

‘They haven’t really troubled us all night, and the good thing is we can rectify the goals we conceded.

‘In some ways it’s a positive that they are the only real chances that they had in the game.