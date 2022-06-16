Pompey’s home ranks highest in the country when it comes to crime, according to a new report released today using police and government statistics.

The game has seen a number of unsavoury high-profile incidents in recent times, including last year’s European Championship final at Wembley and the Champions League final in Paris last month.

A total of 86 arrests were made ahead of England’s final clash with Italy, while Liverpool and Real Madrid fans were subjected to distressing scenes and violence as they were attacked by locals at the Stade de France.

Now findings from a report commissioned by Odds-Comparison.com, states Fratton experiences the most reported crimes in the country.

The report tallies the number of football-related crimes and general crimes within the vicinity of the stadium since the 2014-15 season.

A formula was then followed to weight the findings evenly between smaller and larger stadiums, before arriving at a final average score.

The outcome was Fratton Park topping the table with a crime score of 7.87, comprising 197 football-related crimes and 5,546 general crimes.

Fratton Park has been named English football's crime capital. Picture: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Next was Millwall with a score of 7.53 from 197 football-related crimes and 3,995 general crimes, ahead of Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road (7.51).

Fourth in the list were Birmingham (7.38) ahead of Burnley (7.36), Wolves (7.24) and Chelsea (7.23).

Completing the top 10 were QPR (6.48), Leeds (6.41) and Newcastle (6.16)