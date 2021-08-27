The Latics have moved to bring midfielder Tom Bayliss to the DW Stadium on a season-long loan from Championship outfit Preston North End.

It's another display of intent from a team who could be fighting for promotion out of the third tier with the Blues come the end of the season.

Bayliss, 22, made his name at Coventry and sealed a move to Preston for a fee believed to be in excess of £1m in August 2019.

But the former England under-19 international has failed to make his desired impact at Preston, featuring just 21 times in the past two seasons at Deepdale.

Bayliss, who could go straight into Leam Richardson's squad for the clash with Pompey tomorrow, has been limited to just one substitute EFL Cup appearance this season.

Again, this is a deal which signifies the spending power Danny Cowley is coming up against in League One this season.

The Latics have already acquired last season's second top scorer in the division with striker Charlie Wyke, arriving at the club from Sunderland earlier this summer.

Former Pompey assistant manager Richardson, now in charge at Wigan, also prized ex-Blues pair Jack Whatmough and Tom Naylor to the club after their PO4 deals expired at the end of last season.

Republic of Ireland James McLean has arrived from Stoke while Bayliss has now become the latest new Latics addition.

But that might not signal the end of their summer business, with Latics chairman Talal Al Hammad sending a Twitter message to former Arsenal and West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere offering him the chance to join the club as he searches for a new home.

Other than Ipswich, who have made an incredible 16 signings this summer, Wigan have been one of the most active clubs in this window.

And it shows the level of spending power some of Pompey's league rivals are able to reach as they bid to get out of the division.