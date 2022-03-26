Portsmouth's League One run-in compared to fellow play-off hopefuls Bolton, Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland

Despite sitting 10th with eight games remaining and without a goal in three matches, the Blues boss is hopeful his side can still leapfrog those teams above them and gate crash the promotion party.

Four of those games are against sides currently above the Blues in the table, which is hardly ideal given Pompey’s record against sides in that category this term.

Yet, they’re not the only ones in that boat, with all teams, barring Wycombe, facing at least three games against promotion rivals between now and the end of the campaign.

With that in mind, and with a number of clubs still fighting to secure promotion this season, we’ve taken a look at each of the top 11’s final matches, as well as checking FiveThirtyEight’s predicted outcomes for each clash, and totting up their respective points tallies.

We’ve then ranked each side’s predicted total from best to worst for those final fixtures only to determine who is facing the trickiest run-in as the season enters the home straight.

1. Plymouth Argyle Current league standing: 4th; Current points tally: 74; Final games: Ipswich, Oxford, Burton, Wycombe, Sunderland, Wigan, MK Dons; Predicted points tally: 10. Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales

2. Bolton Current league standing: 11th; Current points tally: 58; Final games: Wigan, Pompey, Sheff Wed, Doncaster, Accrington, Cheltenham, Fleetwood; Predicted points tally: 11. Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

3. Sunderland Current league standing: 6th; Current points tally: 67; Final games: Gillingham, Oxford, Shrewsbury, Plymouth, Cambridge, Rotherham, Morecambe; Predicted points tally: 11. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Ipswich Current league standing: 9th; Current points tally: 61; Final games: Plymouth, Cambridge, Shrewsbury, Rotherham, Wigan, Crewe, Charlton; Predicted points tally: 12. Photo: Malcolm Bryce Photo Sales