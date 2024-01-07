The latest news from around League One as Portsmouth continue their battle for promotion into the Championship.

Ian Evatt believes there is no reason why Bolton Wanderers can’t follow Luton Town’s example and reach the Premier League.

The Trotters currently lie in second place in the League One table and now sit just two points behind Portsmouth after the leaders suffered a surprise defeat at relegation threatened Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

Despite claims clubs in the Championship and League One have to spend big to reach the top tier of English football, Luton have taken a more prudent approach to building a squad capable of reaching the Premier League.

That dream promotion was secured in May when they saw off Coventry City in the Championship play-off final and the Hatters have remained competitive in the top flight, claiming wins over the likes of Newcastle United and Crystal Palace. Evatt has been impressed with Luton’s rise up the leagues and believes Bolton can follow in their footsteps by taking a different approach.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's FA Cup tie with the Hatters, he told The Bolton News: “Why not? I have to say that this ownership group has never said ‘no’ to me, they have always provided everything I feel that we need. I don’t want to be the manager that spends the most money and does things the same way as other clubs have done, that typical thing where spending money means success. It is not always the case, because if it were, whoever spent the most money at the start of the season might as well just take the trophy home. It doesn’t work like that and we want to be different."

Addicks face battle to hold on to winger

Charlton Athletic winger Corey Blackett-Taylor is reportedly the subject of interest from Derby County and several clubs in the Championship.

Goals: 6 | Assists: 7 | Points: 13

The former Aston Villa and Tranmere Rovers star has impressed for the Addicks since moving to the Valley on a free transfer during the summer of 2021. Blackett-Taylor has gone on to score 20 goals and provide 14 assists in 97 appearances in all competitions during that time and that is said to have attracted interest from a number of potential suitors.