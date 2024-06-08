Portsmouth's league rivals QPR and Sheffield Wednesday eye new signings

Yan Valery

Latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship as Pompey prepare for the new season

Pompey have a big summer ahead as they prepare for life in the Championship following their promotion from League One along with Derby County and Oxford United. John Mousinho’s side won the League One title and are now back in the second tier as they look to bolster their ranks this summer.

They have the chance to add some new faces to their squad once the transfer window officially opens later this month. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding some of their new league rivals…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

QPR eye midfielder

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

QPR are interested in Strasbourg midfielder Nordine Kandil, according to a report by French news outlet L’Equipe. Clermont Foot have also been mentioned as a potential suitor for the 22-year-old.

He has spent this past season on loan at Annecy in the second tier and is now due to return to his parent club for pre-season. However, he only has a year left on his contract and is being linked with a move away in the upcoming window.

The Hoops managed to stay up last term under Marti Cifuentes and could see him as someone to add more competition and depth to their options in the middle of the park.

Sheffield Wednesday close in on defender

L’Equipe have also reported that Sheffield Wednesday have agreed a deal to land right-back Yan Valery from Angers. He was on the books at Southampton as a youngster from 2015 to 2022 and played 53 matches for the Saints in all competitions, as well as having a loan spell away at Birmingham City, before heading over to France two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls masterminded a great escape in this past campaign and are preparing for their first full season under German manager Danny Rohl. He has recently penned a new deal at Hillsborough to fend off potential interest from elsewhere and he is being tipped for a bright future in the dugout.

New face at Stoke City

Stoke City have completed the signing of centre-back Ben Gibson on a free transfer following his exit from Norwich City. The former Middlesbrough and Burnley man has been handed a three-year contract by the Potters.

He has made just under 400 appearances in his career in all competitions. The 31-year-old has told his new club’s website: “Stoke City is a fantastic club, with lots of history, huge stature and I am looking forward to getting to work. I have played here, the atmosphere is fantastic and the fanbase speaks for itself.

“I want to be part of a team that brings the good times back to Stoke. There are some brilliant players here and it is now about creating that unity and togetherness to find the camaraderie which will set us on our way to achieving something great.