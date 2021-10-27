Xavier Amaechi, his former Gunners youth-team colleague, is yet to make an appearance for Bolton after arriving at the University of Bolton stadium on loan from Hamburg in the summer.

The midfielder returned to England after two seasons away for similar reasons as to why he left – to gain valuable experience in senior football.

However, it has been far from an ideal start, with the 20-year-old spending his time in Lancashire on the sidelines.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amaechi sustained a fractured metatarsal in pre-season after showing glimpses of his talent in friendlies, although is on the road to recovery and is expected to return to training next month.

Bolton News sports reporter Dan Barnes told The News: ‘It’s been really frustrating for the Bolton fans because Amaechi came in, played two friendlies and fractured his metatarsal and is now facing a lengthy spell out of action.

‘When fit, he is still someone who has the potential to excite the fans, create chances, and make things happen.

‘He is due to return to full training next month, which is very promising, but is only on loan until January. It’s purely speculation, but you wonder if the club will look to extending that make up for lost time.

Miguel Azeez's League One frustrations have been shared by his former Arsenal colleague Xavier Amaechi this season. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

‘It will take time for him to get up to speed, but if he manages to get a good run in the side then he’s someone who could be a danger man for Bolton.’

This perhaps follows a pattern for Arsenal starlets, with Azeez suffering injury issues of his own this season, while mainly featuring among Danny Cowley’s substitutes during his Pompey stay so far.

The 19-year-old has only 59 minutes to his name, while has been unused from the bench six times.

However, in recent weeks, Blues performances and results haven’t given the former Huddersfield Town boss opportunity to hand the inexperienced teenager the run of games he was, perhaps, expecting.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron