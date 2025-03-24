Portsmouth’s ‘most valuable’ players ranked - including £2m Sunderland man and £1m Liverpool winger

By Pepe Lacey
Published 24th Mar 2025, 18:00 BST

There were plenty of new arrivals at Fratton Park during the January window as John Mousinho looked to strengthen his squad for the second-half of the campaign.

Those fresh faces have played a key role in their own way since, with Adil Aouchiche filling the void left by Callum Lang’s season-ending injury, while Hayden Matthews and Rob Atkinson provided much-needed assistance at the heart of the backline.

Isaac Hayden has been utilised in the centre of midfield, registering 11 appearances since his switch from Newcastle, while fellow loanee Kaide Gordon continues to adapt to life in the Championship.

Alexander Milosevic was recruited at the start of the month after Pompey suffered yet another injury crisis at centre-back but has yet to play a part since his free transfer arrival.

But how does the new arrivals’ market value compare to the rest of Mousinho’s squad?

We’ve taken to football statistic’s site Transfermarkt, who have ranked the Blues’ side from lowest to highest value, to see how they rank.

Pompey's 'most valuable' players, according to Transfermarkt. Pic: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

1. Pompey's 'most valuable' players

Pompey's 'most valuable' players, according to Transfermarkt. Pic: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Transfermarkt value: £167k.

2. Jordan Archer

Transfermarkt value: £167k. Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Transfermarkt value: £167k.

3. Zak Swanson

Transfermarkt value: £167k. | National World

Transfermarkt value: £188k.

4. Ben Killip

Transfermarkt value: £188k. | Portsmouth FC Photo: Portsmouth FC

