Pompey will now travel to Cambridge United on Monday, January 3. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

That’s because the Blues’ trip to the Abbey Stadium has been put back 48 hours until Monday, January 3 (3pm).

It will be the second year in a row that Pompey will have not played on the first day of a new year – a traditional match-day which all fans look forward to over the festive period.

Last season’s trip to Accrington, albeit scheduled for January 2, was rearranged for a later date because of a frozen pitch.

That left the Blues inactive for a total of 23 days after league games against Swindon (Boxing Day) and Bristol Rovers (December 29) were called off because of Covid issues within the Fratton Park club’s camp.

This season, Pompey are at home to Oxford United on Sunday, December 26, before they travel to Plymouth on Wednesday, December 29.