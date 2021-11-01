Portsmouth's New Year's Day trip to Cambridge United pushed back 48 hours due to Sunderland v Doncaster being shown on TV
Pompey fans won’t have to travel to Cambridge United on New Year’s Day suffering from a hangover from the night before.
That’s because the Blues’ trip to the Abbey Stadium has been put back 48 hours until Monday, January 3 (3pm).
It will be the second year in a row that Pompey will have not played on the first day of a new year – a traditional match-day which all fans look forward to over the festive period.
Last season’s trip to Accrington, albeit scheduled for January 2, was rearranged for a later date because of a frozen pitch.
That left the Blues inactive for a total of 23 days after league games against Swindon (Boxing Day) and Bristol Rovers (December 29) were called off because of Covid issues within the Fratton Park club’s camp.
This season, Pompey are at home to Oxford United on Sunday, December 26, before they travel to Plymouth on Wednesday, December 29.
The Cambridge change is a consequence of the U’s’ late December clash with Doncaster being put back after Rovers’ game with Sunderland was chosen for live TV coverage on December 27.