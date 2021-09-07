Pompey new-boy Mahlon Romeo Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

And with the Blues one of many big clubs currently operating in the third tier, the on-loan Millwall defender said the standard of competition was clear for all to see.

Romeo joined Pompey on transfer deadline day, sealing a move to Fratton Park on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old was identified by Danny Cowley as the solution in his search for defensive reinforcements as he aimed to add additional quality to the right-hand side of his back line.

With more than 220 appearances for established Championship outfit Millwall under his belt, along with 12 international caps for Antigua & Barbuda, Romeo is the calibre of player the Blues boss desperately sought to bolster his side’s promotion ambitions.

There might have been initial Pompey concerns in tempting the former Gillingham ace to step down to League One.

Indeed, Cowley told The News that there was ‘no chance’ of a deal due to the Blues’ finances.

However, Romeo, who was struggling for game time at the Den this season, stressed a move to the third tier was something which never crossed his mind.

Meanwhile, a subsequent pay cut proved that playing regular football was all that mattered.

He told The News: ‘It's not a concern (coming here), there's a lot of good teams – Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton, Sunderland and Ipswich all fighting it out of the league this season.

‘I know Danny and Nicky are wanting to go places with the club.

‘They’ve got a good ethos, got a good squad and it looks like they’re moving forward.

‘You can stay static in life or you can keep moving so that's what I’ve chosen to do.