The Blues head to Lincoln this evening (7.45pm) without the suspended Lee Brown and severely lacking realistic alternations in the full-back role.

The frustrating scenario has been added to by Paul Downing becoming the latest to be ruled out, having collected yet another injury.

But with the squad lacking depth at both centre-back and left-back, Pompey’s head coach may be reluctant to split up a central defensive partnership which continues to flourish.

As a result, one option would be to call upon Shaun Williams to fill the void in either position.

It’s no secret Cowley desires a left-footed player on that side of the defence – and the former Millwall man fits the bill with his ability to open up the pitch down the flank.

The 35-year-old has operated in the heart of defence for MK Dons and, this season, for the Blues, so may be selected to do so again, despite infinitely more comfortable in central midfield.

Connor Ogilvie may have to revert into left-back in Lee Brown's suspension absence. Picture: Graham Hunt

The former Swansea City defender has featured in Brown’s position sporadically throughout his career for clubs such as Sheffield United and Derby.

As an out-and-out, full-back Freeman may be the natural choice if Ogilvie stays in the centre – but, as a right footed player, his inclusion could prevent the Blues from playing the way that has seen them progress in recent weeks.

Of course, Cowley may have a trick up his sleeve to fill the void, by selecting Reeco Hackett to start.

There have been occasions this term when the winger has featured as a left wing-back, such as the Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Sutton United. The question is whether the left-footer can also adapt to left-back.

Finally, following Clark Robertson’s injury early into this season prompted Pompey to switch to a three-man defence with wing-backs on either side.

Potentially, they could do so again, which would perhaps see Williams and Freeman returning either side of Raggett as they did earlier this season, allowing Hackett to be a better fit at left wing-back.

However, there may be a resistance to do so from the Fratton Park chief and fans alike with results lacking the previous time such a system was employed.