Portsmouth's Premier League promotion chances assessed after League One title win

The celebrations will live long in the memory after Portsmouth finally ended their time in League One and secured promotion back into the Championship.

A 2-0 win at Lincoln City on the final day of the season rounded off a stunning season of consistency from John Mousinho’s men as they ended the campaign five points clear of runners-up Derby County and ten points clear of third placed Bolton Wanderers.

Pompey will be joined in the second tier of English football by Derby and play-off winners Oxford United after two goals from Josh Murphy gave them a 2-0 Wembley win against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

All thoughts within the Fratton Park hierarchy are now turning towards a first season in the Championship since 2012 and Mousinho looks to build upon the momentum gained by their League One title win - but what are the chances of claiming consecutive promotions by winning the Championship?