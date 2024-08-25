Portsmouth have made a solid start to their first season back in the Championship and have emerged unbeaten against three sides that have been tipped for promotion into the Premier League.

The pattern of sharing the spoils continued on Saturday after two first-half goals from Christian Saydee helped Pompey to a 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough. Despite waiting for their first win since promotion into the second tier, Mousinho and his players have shown they are capable of competing with the best sides in the Championship and will hope to claim a first maximum over the next two weeks when they host in-form Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion.