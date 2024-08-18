Portsmouth's promotion chances assessed following Leeds United and Luton Town draws

It has been an encouraging return to the Championship for Portsmouth - despite John Mousinho’s side still waiting for their first win of the season.

The dramatic opening day draw at Leeds United showed plenty of promise as a debut goal from Elias Sorensen and a Callum Lang brace helped Pompey to a share of the spoils in a six-goal thriller at Elland Road.

And on Saturday, when a Luton Town side relegated from the Premier League last season were Fratton Park’s first visitors of the season, Pompey battled to another draw, although may well feel they could and should have taken maximum points after Hatters goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski was shown a red card on the half-hour mark.