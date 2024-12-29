Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest news from across the Championship as Portsmouth continue to battle against relegation.

One of Portsmouth’s main rivals in the Championship relegation battle could be set to lose one of their attacking midfielders during the January transfer window.

Turkish outlet Fanatik have claimed Hull City star Abdulkadir Omur has interest from three SuperLig clubs and have claimed the attacking midfielder would be open to ending his one-year stay with the Tigers and returning to his home country. Just under 12 months have passed since the 14-times capped Turkey international joined Hull in a £1.5m move from Trabzonspor and he has gone on to make 36 appearances without finding the net.

Omur has been a regular in the Tigers side this season - although has not started since his side suffered a 3-1 defeat at Championship play-off contenders Middlesbrough on the final weekend of November and was named as a substitute for Sunday’s visit to Blackburn Rovers. However, the Fanatik report has suggested the 25-year-old could be handed an escape route out of the Tigers relegation battle after Basaksehir, Eyüpspor and Göztepe were all named as clubs interested in a January move for his services. However, a move back to former club Trabzonspor has been ruled out by president Ertuğrul Doğan.

Potters plan ambitious move for Cooper

Stoke City are reportedly keen to tempt Steve Cooper back into management after parting company with former boss Narcis Pelach.

Speaking via his Patreon page, journalist Alan Nixon has claimed the Potters are hoping to make an ambitious move as they seek to find a permanent successor to Spanish boss Pelach. The Spaniard left his role at the Bet365 Stadium on Friday after winning just three of his 19 games in charge after he replaced Steven Schumacher earlier this season. Nixon has revealed Stoke have ‘put the feelers out’ over a possible move for former Nottingham Forest and Leicester City manager Steve Cooper and are also keen to discuss the possible appointment of Ryan Lowe, who has been out of work since leaving Preston North End in August.