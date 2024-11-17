Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest news from the Championship as two managerial roles are up for discussion.

One of Portsmouth’s main rivals in the battle to avoid relegation into League One could have taken a step closer to appointing a new manager.

Just under two months have passed since Cardiff City parted company with former manager Erol Bulut after he oversaw a run of gaining just one point from their opening eight games of the season. Omer Riza has stepped into a caretaker role since Bulut’s departure and spoke of his desire to get some clarity of the managerial role after overseeing one of his side’s best performances of the campaign.

Speaking last month after a home win against Plymouth Argyle, Riza said of the situation: “I’m trying not to think too much about it. If I do things the right way, treat people the right way, I’ll get my rewards further down the line, whenever that is. If it comes, it comes. If it doesn’t come here, it will come somewhere. I’ll just keep working hard. The proof is in the pudding and you’ve got to do it out on the pitch. The players have been excellent. It’s been coming and now it has to continue. It can’t be a one-off.”

Riza’s hopes of getting some indication over what could lie ahead have reportedly been boosted after BBC Sport revealed the caretaker boss had travelled to Malaysia to hold talks with club owner Vincent Tan. Riza’s initial appointment was made to give the Bluebirds hierarchy a chance to assess a number of options ahead of a permanent appointment - but the report claims it is not yet known whether Riza’s visit to see Tan is an indication he could land the role on a full-time basis and it it not yet known how productive the discussions between the two parties were.

Sky Blues consider Championship manager after Robins departure

Coventry City could make a surprise move to appoint Luton Town manager Rob Edwards as their new boss.

The Sun have claimed the Hatters boss has ‘considered quitting’ his role at Kenilworth Road just 18 months after he led the club into the Premier League with a play-off final win against Coventry. Ironically, the Sky Blues are said to be one club that would be keen to talk to Edwards should he step down as they continue to seek a successor to former manager Mark Robins. Luton currently sit just outside of the Championship relegation zone after winning just four of their 15 league games so far this season and any departure the Hatters would provoke further interest from Coventry as they would not have to pay a compensation fee. The likes of former Manchester United striker Ruud Van Nistelrooy and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard have also been linked with the Sky Blues vacancy.