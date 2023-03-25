News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
6 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
7 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
The race for automatic promotion and the League One play-offs is really heating up
The race for automatic promotion and the League One play-offs is really heating up
The race for automatic promotion and the League One play-offs is really heating up

Portsmouth's remaining games compared to every promotion rival including Bolton, Derby and Wycombe amid scrap for the Championship - gallery

Pompey entertain Port Vale today knowing that four points will separate them from the play-off positions if they beat The Valiants.

By Mark McMahon
Published 25th Mar 2023, 09:30 GMT

That and their form under John Mousinho has renewed hope that a top-six finish could still be on the cards this term – something that appeared unimaginable just weeks ago.

The ninth-placed Blues will, of course, have to rely on results elsewhere going their way between now and the end of the season, with the likes of Wycombe and Peterborough currently standing in their way of a top-six place.

Bolton currently occupy that crucial sixth spot but their confidence appears knocked ever since their 3-1 defeat to Pompey back on February 28.

There’s clearly much to play for over the remaining weeks of the season.

So to give perspective on what could lie ahead, we’ve taken a look at all the promotion contenders’ remaining games.

Here’s how each club’s run-in compares.

Remaining games: Charlton (A), Peterborough (H), Barnsley (A), Pompey (H), Plymouth (H), Bolton (A), Sheffield Wednesday (H), Bristol Rovers (H), Lincoln (A).

1. 10th - Shrewsbury - 55 points

Remaining games: Charlton (A), Peterborough (H), Barnsley (A), Pompey (H), Plymouth (H), Bolton (A), Sheffield Wednesday (H), Bristol Rovers (H), Lincoln (A). Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Remaining games: Port Vale (H), Forest Green (H), MK Dons (A), Morecambe (H), Shrewsbury (A), Oxford (A), Accrington (H), Derby (A), Wycombe (H).

2. 9th - Pompey - 57 points

Remaining games: Port Vale (H), Forest Green (H), MK Dons (A), Morecambe (H), Shrewsbury (A), Oxford (A), Accrington (H), Derby (A), Wycombe (H). Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Remaining games: Charlton (A), MK Dons (H), Ipswich (A), Forest Green (H), Morecambe (A), Cambridge United (A), Lincoln (H), Cheltenham (H), Pompey (A).

3. 8th - Wycombe - 60 points

Remaining games: Charlton (A), MK Dons (H), Ipswich (A), Forest Green (H), Morecambe (A), Cambridge United (A), Lincoln (H), Cheltenham (H), Pompey (A). Photo: Justin Setterfield

Photo Sales
Remaining games: Derby (H), Oxford (H), Shrewsbury (A), Exeter (H), Cambridge United (A), Accrington (A), Ipswich (H), Bristol Rovers (H), Barnsley (A).

4. 7th - Peterborough United - 60 points

Remaining games: Derby (H), Oxford (H), Shrewsbury (A), Exeter (H), Cambridge United (A), Accrington (A), Ipswich (H), Bristol Rovers (H), Barnsley (A). Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Port ValeBluesPortsmouthDerbyPompeyWycombeBoltonJohn MousinhoPeterborough