Pompey entertain Port Vale today knowing that four points will separate them from the play-off positions if they beat The Valiants.

That and their form under John Mousinho has renewed hope that a top-six finish could still be on the cards this term – something that appeared unimaginable just weeks ago.

The ninth-placed Blues will, of course, have to rely on results elsewhere going their way between now and the end of the season, with the likes of Wycombe and Peterborough currently standing in their way of a top-six place.

Bolton currently occupy that crucial sixth spot but their confidence appears knocked ever since their 3-1 defeat to Pompey back on February 28.

There’s clearly much to play for over the remaining weeks of the season.

So to give perspective on what could lie ahead, we’ve taken a look at all the promotion contenders’ remaining games.

Here’s how each club’s run-in compares.

10th - Shrewsbury - 55 points Remaining games: Charlton (A), Peterborough (H), Barnsley (A), Pompey (H), Plymouth (H), Bolton (A), Sheffield Wednesday (H), Bristol Rovers (H), Lincoln (A).

9th - Pompey - 57 points Remaining games: Port Vale (H), Forest Green (H), MK Dons (A), Morecambe (H), Shrewsbury (A), Oxford (A), Accrington (H), Derby (A), Wycombe (H).

8th - Wycombe - 60 points Remaining games: Charlton (A), MK Dons (H), Ipswich (A), Forest Green (H), Morecambe (A), Cambridge United (A), Lincoln (H), Cheltenham (H), Pompey (A).

7th - Peterborough United - 60 points Remaining games: Derby (H), Oxford (H), Shrewsbury (A), Exeter (H), Cambridge United (A), Accrington (A), Ipswich (H), Bristol Rovers (H), Barnsley (A).