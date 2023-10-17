It’s every manager’s hope to have a fully-fit squad to pick from on a match day.
It goes without saying that a selection headache when you have all your options available is so much better than a head-scratcher when injuries and suspension have taken hold.
Those days are rare, as current Pompey head coach John Mousinho will testify. But what would he do if everyone reported fit and available for selection?
With a squad that currently tops League One bursting with options, there’d be plenty not even considered for the bench.
So what would that starting XI and bench look like? Obviously, a lot depends on the opposition and individual tactics needed for said opponents.
But here’s our guess that how the Blues would look if Mousinho’s squad was afforded a clean bill of health.
Pompey have assembled a very competitive squad thanks to their recruitment in the summer Photo: Jason Brown
2. Goalkeeper - Will Norris
Norris is Pompey's undisputed No1 - it's as easy as that. And, in fairness, he's established himself in that position without really having to prove himself. His eight goals conceded in League One this season is the fewest in the division. The Blues defence has played a massive part in that. However, Norris has more or less done what he's been expected to when called into action. His calmness and ball distribution has also been particularly noteworthy. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Right-back: Joe Rafferty
The former Preston man has had his own injury concerns since moving to Pompey on a free transfer in the summer of 2022. He also had a period on the sidelines this term following his red card against Stevenage. However, when fit and available, he plays - with Rafferty no doubt one of the first names on the team sheet come a match day. Zak Swanson is breathing down his neck and patiently bidding his time. He might have to wait a bit longer, though! Photo: Jason Brown
4. Centre-back 2: Regan Poole
Pompey fans - if they didn't know already - were told as soon as Poole put pen to paper on his Fratton Park contract in the summer that they had just signed a player with proven quality that this level. That can put a lot of pressure on a player, especially when a move to the Championship was being touted well before the Blues completed their transfer coup for the former Lincoln man. Since then, Poole has been immense for the Blues and has lived up to his billing. His stand-out form at the back has made him an instant favourite with the Fratton Park. It's also impressed Wales boss Robert Page, who handed the centre-back his international debut last week. Photo: Jason Brown