Portsmouth's surprising £19.8m FIFA 22 squad valuation compared to Plymouth Argyle, AFC Wimbledon & more

This year's version will boast 'HyperMotion' technology on more advanced consoles which will offer a more realistic player movement experience than ever before, while other highlights include a 'create your own club' mode and 'Hero' cards on Ultimate Team.

Ahead of Friday's big release, we've taken a look at the game's career mode - which allows players to make transfer, manage and play as their chosen club - and tallied up the overall squad value of Sheffield Wednesday, as well as every League One side.

We've also taken a look at every club's most valuable player, and the average player value based upon the number of footballers in each squad and the overall team value.

Overall team value: £11.1m. Most valuable player: Conor Masterson (£860,000). Number of players: 25. Average player value: £444,000

This is how Sheffield Wednesday's overall career mode squad valuation ranks alongside the rest of the League One (Via FifaIndex):

Overall team value: £11.1m. Most valuable player: Callum Wright (£1.2mil). Number of players: 21. Average player value: £528,600

Overall team value: £13.0m. Most valuable player: Jack Tucker (£1.8m). Number of players: 22. Average player value: £591,000

Overall team value: £13.7m. Most valuable player: Sam Cosgrove (£1.6m). Number of players: 22. Average player value: £623,000

Overall team value: £14.0m. Most valuable player: Ryan Cooney (£1.2m). Number of players: 25. Average player value: £560,000

Overall team value: £14.47m. Most valuable player: Matt Butcher/Ross Sykes/Ethan Hamilton(£1.1m). Number of players: 28. Average player value: £518,000

Overall team value: £14.7m. Most valuable player: Tom Lowrey (£1.6m). Number of players: 26. Average player value: £565,000

Overall team value: £14.7m. Most valuable player: Daniel Batty (£1.5m). Number of players: 25. Average player value: £588,000

Overall team value: £15.38m. Most valuable player: Jack Rudoni/Ayoub Assal (£1.1m). Number of players: 26. Average player value: £591,500

Overall team value: £15.7m. Most valuable player: Luke Jephcott (£1.4m). Number of players: 24. Average player value: £654,000

Overall team value: £15.92m. Most valuable player: Dapo Afolayan (£1.4m). Number of players: 28. Average player value: £568,500

Overall team value: £16.1m. Most valuable player: Lewis Montsma (£1.3m). Number of players: 24. Average player value: £671,000

Overall team value: £17.2m. Most valuable player: Anthony Stewart (£1.1m). Number of players: 28. Average player value: £614,000

Overall team value: £17.7m. Most valuable player: Matt O'Riley (£1.6m). Number of players: 25. Average player value: £708,000

Overall team value: £17.9m. Most valuable player: Pontus Dahlberg (£1.7m). Number of players: 25. Average player value: £716,000

Overall team value: £18.44m. Most valuable player: Harry Chapman (£1.5m). Number of players: 29. Average player value: £635,900

Overall team value: £19.1m. Most valuable player: Charlie Kirk (£1.6m). Number of players: 25. Average player value: £764,000

Overall team value: £19.4m. Most valuable player: Herbie Kane (£1.6m). Number of players: 28. Average player value: £693,000

Overall team value: £19.4m. Most valuable player: Daniel Barlaser (£1.8m). Number of players: 22. Average player value: £882,000

Overall team value: £19.8m. Most valuable player: Mahlon Romeo (£1.6m). Number of players: 25. Average player value: £792,000

Overall team value: £21.0m. Most valuable player: Leon Dajaku (£1.8m). Number of players: 27. Average player value: £778,000

Overall team value: £21.5m. Most valuable player: Jason Kerr (£1.9m). Number of players: 27. Average player value: £796,000

Overall team value: £28.9m. Most valuable player: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (£3.4m). Number of players: 25. Average player value: £1.2m