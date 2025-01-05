There were some positives from Portsmouth’s performance at Championship promotion contenders Sunderland on Sunday - but ultimately, John Mousinho’s side emerged empty-handed from their long trip to the North East.

An early goal from Black Cats forward Wilson Isidor proved to be the difference between the two sides when the full-time whistle was blown at the Stadium of Light as Pompey remained in the game despite being reduced to ten men when captain Marlon Pack saw red midway through the second-half.

Results elsewhere over the weekend meant Portsmouth remain outside of the relegation zone as they now turn their attention towards a tricky looking FA Cup third round tie at League One promotion contenders Wycombe Wanderers on Friday night.

The trip to face to Chairboys precedes crucial Championship clashes with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Stoke City - but what are Pompey’s chances of escaping the drop and extending their stay in the second tier into a second season?