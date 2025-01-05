Portsmouth's survival chances compared to Hull City, Luton Town and Cardiff City after Sunderland defeat

By Mark Carruthers
Published 5th Jan 2025, 19:00 GMT

What are Portsmouth’s latest relegation odds following their defeat at Championship rivals Sunderland on Sunday?

There were some positives from Portsmouth’s performance at Championship promotion contenders Sunderland on Sunday - but ultimately, John Mousinho’s side emerged empty-handed from their long trip to the North East.

An early goal from Black Cats forward Wilson Isidor proved to be the difference between the two sides when the full-time whistle was blown at the Stadium of Light as Pompey remained in the game despite being reduced to ten men when captain Marlon Pack saw red midway through the second-half.

Results elsewhere over the weekend meant Portsmouth remain outside of the relegation zone as they now turn their attention towards a tricky looking FA Cup third round tie at League One promotion contenders Wycombe Wanderers on Friday night.

The trip to face to Chairboys precedes crucial Championship clashes with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Stoke City - but what are Pompey’s chances of escaping the drop and extending their stay in the second tier into a second season?

Relegation odds: 2500/1 (Bet365)

1. Leeds United

Relegation odds: 2500/1 (Bet365) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 2000/1 (Bet365)

2. Burnley

Relegation odds: 2000/1 (Bet365) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 1500/1 (Bet365)

3. Sunderland

Relegation odds: 1500/1 (Bet365) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 1000/1 (Bet365)

4. Middlesbrough

Relegation odds: 1000/1 (Bet365) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandChampionshipPortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice