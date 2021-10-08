Despite winning their opening three fixtures this term in League One, the Blues endured a miserable seven-game winless run shortly after.
A common theme throughout this run was the team’s inability to fight back once going a goal, or two behind.
To date, Danny Cowley’s side have only claimed one point from games they’ve fallen behind in this term.
This came when Sean Raggett’s injury-time header snatched a point against Plymouth Argyle at Fratton Park.
Only three sides have gained less points than the Fratton Park outfit when doing so, while 17 boast a better record.
In a list comprised by Transfermarkt, click through to see how Pompey compare to the rest of League One.