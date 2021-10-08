Despite winning their opening three fixtures this term in League One, the Blues endured a miserable seven-game winless run shortly after.

A common theme throughout this run was the team’s inability to fight back once going a goal, or two behind.

To date, Danny Cowley’s side have only claimed one point from games they’ve fallen behind in this term.

Only three sides have gained less points than the Fratton Park outfit when doing so, while 17 boast a better record.

In a list comprised by Transfermarkt, click through to see how Pompey compare to the rest of League One.

