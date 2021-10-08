Pompey have gained only one point from a losing position so far this season (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

Portsmouth’s track record after going behind compared to League One rivals Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich and Bolton

It’s becoming clear that Pompey are struggling to gain points from losing positions so far this season.

By sam cox
Friday, 8th October 2021, 5:15 pm
Updated Friday, 8th October 2021, 5:27 pm

Despite winning their opening three fixtures this term in League One, the Blues endured a miserable seven-game winless run shortly after.

A common theme throughout this run was the team’s inability to fight back once going a goal, or two behind.

To date, Danny Cowley’s side have only claimed one point from games they’ve fallen behind in this term.

This came when Sean Raggett’s injury-time header snatched a point against Plymouth Argyle at Fratton Park.

Only three sides have gained less points than the Fratton Park outfit when doing so, while 17 boast a better record.

In a list comprised by Transfermarkt, click through to see how Pompey compare to the rest of League One.

1. Doncaster Rovers: 0 points from losing position

Deficits: 7, Wins: 0, Draws: 0, Losses: 7 (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

Photo: Daniel Chesterton

2. Sheffield Wednesday: 0 points from losing positions

Deficits: 3, Wins: 0, Draws: 0, Losses: 3. Picture: Steve Ellis

Photo: Steve Ellis

3. Oxford United: 0 points from losing position

Deficits: 3, Wins: 0, Draws: 0, Losses: 3 (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Photo: James Chance

4. Rotherham United 0 points from losing position

Deficits: 3, Wins: 0, Draws: 0, Losses: 3 Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Photo: Nick Potts

